Hormel Foods Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.