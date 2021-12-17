Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

