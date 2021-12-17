FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

