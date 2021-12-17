FY2024 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Cut by Analyst

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXO. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $926.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock worth $18,434,842. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.