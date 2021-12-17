TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.29

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.29 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.85). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.85), with a volume of 93,314 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

