CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,667.81

CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,667.81 ($48.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,869 ($51.13). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,813 ($50.39), with a volume of 435,761 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £29.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,645 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,667.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, insider Richard Fearon bought 2,000 shares of CRH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,035 ($66.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($133,077.84).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

