IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the November 15th total of 109,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.99 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Research analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

