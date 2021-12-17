John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 175.9% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE HTY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

