Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

