Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.08.
Shimao Group Company Profile
