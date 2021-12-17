$716.03 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce sales of $716.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.50 million and the highest is $746.50 million. Viasat posted sales of $575.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Viasat stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 22.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

