Bank of America Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

