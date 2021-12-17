Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $65.92 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.