Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

PROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Progenity stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.19. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

