Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

OTMO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

