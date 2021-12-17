Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Danone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.13 ($68.69).

Shares of BN opened at €54.13 ($60.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.73. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

