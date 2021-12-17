FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $148.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock valued at $75,830,536. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

