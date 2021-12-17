Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $2,209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

