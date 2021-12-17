Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

CBSH stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

