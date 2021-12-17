FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

