Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $899.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,315,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

