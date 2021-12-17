Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.75) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.29) to GBX 5,200 ($68.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.65).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,883 ($64.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of £79.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,683.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,325.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.87).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($63.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,235.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($61.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,410.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

