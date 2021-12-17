Citigroup Downgrades Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 650 ($8.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RTO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.06) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.22 ($8.33).

LON RTO opened at GBX 528 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 602.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.88. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

