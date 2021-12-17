Network International (LON:NETW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 440 ($5.81) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.14) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Network International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 492 ($6.50).

LON:NETW opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.52) on Tuesday. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 243.84 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 310.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 85.87.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

