TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.05) price target on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 208.13 ($2.75).

TUI stock opened at GBX 207.90 ($2.75) on Tuesday. TUI has a one year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 505.60 ($6.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.61.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

