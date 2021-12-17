Head-To-Head Review: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) versus Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroPace and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.30 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Assure $3.52 million 88.27 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -12.80

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeuroPace and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.56%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Assure.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Assure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

