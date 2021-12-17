Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

