InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce sales of $101.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.18 million. InterDigital posted sales of $90.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in InterDigital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.69 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

