Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.99 ($6.73) and traded as high as €6.63 ($7.44). Commerzbank shares last traded at €6.41 ($7.20), with a volume of 4,811,207 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.50 ($7.30).

The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.47 and its 200 day moving average is €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

