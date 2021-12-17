TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.74

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.74 and traded as high as C$13.63. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 374,299 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TA. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

