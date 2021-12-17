ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,819.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

