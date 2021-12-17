Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.16

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $25.48. Digi International shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 121,776 shares trading hands.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $829.85 million, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

