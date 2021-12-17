Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.02

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $19.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 649,135 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 47.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 38,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

