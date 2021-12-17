Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $42.71.
Wilmar International Company Profile
