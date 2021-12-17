ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) Short Interest Update

ZZLL Information Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZZLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ZZLL opened at $0.23 on Friday. ZZLL Information Technology has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
ZZLL Information Technology Company Profile
