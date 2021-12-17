Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.43.
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $214.41 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.
In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.