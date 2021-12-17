Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.43.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $350.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $214.41 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

