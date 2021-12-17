Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

