Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $188.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

ABNB opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock worth $204,141,683. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

