Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

ASO stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.01. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,535 shares of company stock worth $13,905,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

