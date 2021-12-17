Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

