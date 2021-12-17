Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

