Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $17.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.87. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $106.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $26.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $116.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,011.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,845.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,659.31. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

