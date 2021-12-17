Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €246.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €235.25 ($264.33).

ALV opened at €205.35 ($230.73) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €203.58. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

