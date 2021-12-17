alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

AOX opened at €19.50 ($21.91) on Monday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

