AG.L (LON:AG) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.66) target price on shares of AG.L in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AG.L from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 570 ($7.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG.L presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 560 ($7.40).
About AG.L
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.