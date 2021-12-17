Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €90.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €90.00 ($101.12) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.07 ($104.57).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €71.74 ($80.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.74. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

