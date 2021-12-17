AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.77. AZZ has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.37.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 68,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AZZ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AZZ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 536,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,587 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

