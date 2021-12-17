Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

