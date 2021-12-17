PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $836,394. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

