Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,542.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

