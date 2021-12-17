Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Brokerages expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $310.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.82 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.